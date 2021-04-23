Etherparty Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $874,210.82 and approximately $104,959.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 45.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00067914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00092162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.96 or 0.00658062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00051728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.11 or 0.07713385 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.