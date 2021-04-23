Ethverse (ETHV) Price Reaches $0.0637

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Ethverse has a total market cap of $891,157.98 and approximately $87,723.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00075112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003113 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002935 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 262.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,406 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

