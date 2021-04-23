EUNO Reaches One Day Volume of $24,256.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, EUNO has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $24,256.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.97 or 0.01197109 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,182,063,795 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

