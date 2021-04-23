Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $266.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.42), with a volume of 16107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258 ($3.37).

ECEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eurocell from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Eurocell from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a market cap of £292.10 million and a PE ratio of -129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 214.93.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

