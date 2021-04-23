Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.74

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as high as $13.30. Euroseas shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 115,038 shares changing hands.

ESEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $89.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

