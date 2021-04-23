Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Evelo Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect Evelo Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

