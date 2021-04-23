Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Up to $11.16

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $11.67. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $612.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.