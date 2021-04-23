EvenCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $127,257.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $127,145.45 and $127,257.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00074851 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002927 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 248.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.