Everipedia Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.60 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $174.55 million and $7.60 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00062277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.84 or 0.00269675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00025295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,819.71 or 1.00152791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.07 or 0.00640639 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.28 or 0.01021403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,526,833 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,255,513 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.