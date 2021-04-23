EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Announces Dividend of $0.05

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

EVERTEC has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE EVTC traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.31. 622,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,554. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,641 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVTC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

