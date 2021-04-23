EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Downgraded by Barclays

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVNVY opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. EVN has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $720.49 million during the quarter. EVN had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for household, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments.

