Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 335.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,661,000.

NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $150.50. The company had a trading volume of 51,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,164. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average of $145.85.

