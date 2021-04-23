Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises 0.9% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 90,179 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

