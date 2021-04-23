Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 145.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,661 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up about 2.3% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of MCHI stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.58. 66,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,793. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

