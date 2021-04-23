Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 66,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,628,982. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $230.93. The company has a market capitalization of $449.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several research firms have commented on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

