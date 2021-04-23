Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $27.46 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 6.1% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,068,000 after buying an additional 146,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.92. 851,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,813,195. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $209.50 and a 12-month high of $342.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

