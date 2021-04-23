Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.84 Million in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NanoString Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,670,000 after purchasing an additional 845,805 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,062,000 after purchasing an additional 67,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 57,219 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSTG. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $635,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,552 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTG stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,571. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.