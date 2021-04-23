Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,662 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.8% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.05. 357,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,327,353. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

