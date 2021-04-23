Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Atlas Crest Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $5,030,000.

NYSE:ACIC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,309. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

