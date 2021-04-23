Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,238 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

T stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. 690,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,638,719. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $225.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

