Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,818 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.05. 53,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,042. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.