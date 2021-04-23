Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 488 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,002,250. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.84. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $628.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

