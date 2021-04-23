Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $10,972,058.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,020,189 shares of company stock worth $40,366,716. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PACB shares. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.57. 29,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,397. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -108.85 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

