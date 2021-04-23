Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $30,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,993. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $223.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.32 and a 200 day moving average of $196.71.

