Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,897,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,411,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,644,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $7,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

DNMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. 83,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,883. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.33. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

