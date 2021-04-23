EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $482.06

Shares of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 482.06 ($6.30) and traded as high as GBX 638 ($8.34). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 630.20 ($8.23), with a volume of 2,160,243 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EVRAZ from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EVRAZ to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a market cap of £9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 579.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 482.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.42%.

About EVRAZ (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

