Exane Asset Management Acquires New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,186,000. Booking comprises about 5.8% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $43.14 on Friday, hitting $2,390.19. 7,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,489.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,366.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,116.65.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

