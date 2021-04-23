Exane Asset Management Buys 30,216 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,485 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of TJX traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,073. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.29, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

