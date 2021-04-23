Exane Asset Management Buys Shares of 317,226 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 317,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,151,000. Philip Morris International comprises 10.8% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,746,000 after purchasing an additional 97,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.18. The stock had a trading volume of 45,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,898. The company has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

