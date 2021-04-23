Exane Asset Management Invests $10.59 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,000. NIKE accounts for about 4.1% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. United Bank boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.80. 266,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,435,730. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.78. The company has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

