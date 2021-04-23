Exane Asset Management Invests $14.01 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $14,009,000. Netflix comprises 5.4% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.70 on Friday, reaching $503.08. The stock had a trading volume of 283,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $527.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.11. The company has a market capitalization of $222.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

