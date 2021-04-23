Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 15,870 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.24% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCMD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $58.91 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.91, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.78 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

