Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 4,149 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 119.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $300,251,536 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

Shares of Square stock opened at $245.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.39. The company has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a PE ratio of 389.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

