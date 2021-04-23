Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 5,837 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NovoCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,429,497,000 after buying an additional 136,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NovoCure by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NovoCure by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,487,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $148,269,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.89.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $218.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.48 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

