Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 8,987 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,261,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after acquiring an additional 99,018 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 493,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,587,000 after acquiring an additional 32,961 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Quidel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quidel stock opened at $122.22 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

