Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 9,119 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,819 shares of company stock worth $27,233,148 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

