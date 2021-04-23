Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

VEEV stock opened at $279.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.29 and a 200-day moving average of $278.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.76 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.43, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

