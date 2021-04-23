Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $47,058,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,053,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $6,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $19.46 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

