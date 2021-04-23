Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 11,012 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.74.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,732.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,094 shares of company stock worth $4,551,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $79.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

