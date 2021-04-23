Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 9,772 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.12% of PC Connection worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PC Connection by 98.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the third quarter worth $393,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,639,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.76.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $675.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.84 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $141,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

