Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Safehold worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,456,000 after purchasing an additional 196,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 2,059.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 625,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Safehold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 602,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $68.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

