Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of Progress Software worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.85 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.