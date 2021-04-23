Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 41,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $264.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.66 and a 200 day moving average of $235.69. The company has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $265.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

