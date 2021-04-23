Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of NanoString Technologies worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $340,323.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,664.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,552 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,590. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $72.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.