Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $2.41 Million in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.72.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $172.66 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $92.13 and a twelve month high of $180.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.05.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

