Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $2.47 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $938,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $173.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $184.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

