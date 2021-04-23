Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,891,000 after acquiring an additional 943,012 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,275,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,894,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $62,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $70.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.92. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.