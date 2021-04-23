Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $176.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average is $154.61. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $178.28.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

