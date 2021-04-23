Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 12,637 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.87.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

