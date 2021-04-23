Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 9,095 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4,210.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $261.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.